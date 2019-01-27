close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
REUTERS
January 27, 2019

Pompeo urges countries to ‘pick a side’ on Venezuela

World

REUTERS
January 27, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on countries at the United Nations on Saturday to “pick a side” on Venezuela, urging them to back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and calling for free and fair elections as soon as possible.

Pompeo was addressing the 15-member U.N. Security Council, which met at his request after Washington and a string of countries in the region recognized Guaido as head of state and urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. “Now it is time for every other nation to pick a side. No more delays, no more games. Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem,” Pompeo told the council. “We call on all members of the Security Council to support Venezuela’s democratic transition and interim President Guaido’s role in it,” he said.

