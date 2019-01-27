Ivorian president does not rule out running for third term in 2020

ABIDJAN Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday did not rule out competing in next year’s presidential election, amid speculation that he plans to stand for a third term - a move his opponents say would violate the constitution.

Ivory Coast’s political landscape has been shaken by ex-president Henri Konan Bedie’s decision last October to end a 10-year coalition with Ouattara and by the possible return of another former leader, Laurent Gbagbo, in the wake of his recent acquittal in The Hague.

Ouattara’s camp has said he may reconsider a decision not to run in the 2020 presidential poll if long-time rivals Gbagbo and Bedie were to stand.

“I want to make sure the country has unshakeable peace,” Ouattara told round 40,000 people at Saturday’s congress of the RHDP (Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix) at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan.