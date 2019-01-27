close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
REUTERS
January 27, 2019

Protesters storm Turkish military camp in Iraq

World

REUTERS
January 27, 2019

DOHUK: At least 10 people were wounded when protesters stormed a Turkish military camp near Dohuk in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Saturday, burning two tanks and other vehicles, residents and Kurdish officials said.

The crowd was demonstrating over a recent Turkish air raid that killed four civilians, a Kurdish official in the region of Dohuk said.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter: “An attack has occurred on one of bases located in northern Iraq as a result of provocation by the PKK terrorist organization. There was partial damage to vehicles and equipment during the attack.”

Without naming the base, the ministry said “necessary precautions are being taken regarding the incident.”

Turkish officials could not be reached for further comment.

Turkey carries out regular air raids near the border against the PKK insurgent group which has bases in northern Iraq and has fought a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

A second Kurdish official, who also did not give his name, said Turkish troops at the camp in Shiladze, east of Dohuk, had initially shot at the protesters and then left the camp.

