Sun Jan 27, 2019
AFP
January 27, 2019

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

World

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed Saturday in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestinian Authority’s ministry said the man, who it did not identify, was one of at least six Palestinians shot during clashes in Mughayir village near Ramallah. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

