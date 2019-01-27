Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed Saturday in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Palestinian Authority’s ministry said the man, who it did not identify, was one of at least six Palestinians shot during clashes in Mughayir village near Ramallah. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
