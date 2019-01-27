close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
REUTERS
January 27, 2019

Blast near cinema in Nairobi

World

REUTERS
January 27, 2019

NAIROBI: A blast near a cinema in downtown Nairobi injured one person on Saturday, Kenyan television reported.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, and police were unavailable for comment. It comes less than two weeks after Islamist militants stormed an upscale hotel in the city, killing 21.

