Fifty mass graves discovered in DR Congo

KINSHASA: More than 50 mass graves have been identified in western DR Congo after a spate of killings in the region, a United Nations rights group said on Saturday.
“There are more than 50 mass graves, as well as common and individual graves that we have identified” in Yumbi in western Mai-Ndombe province, said Abdoul Aziz Thioye, director of the UN Human Rights Joint Office (UNJHRO) in DRC. It conducted a joint fact-finding mission with local authorities.
