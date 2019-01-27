close
AFP
January 27, 2019

Wanted pro-Biafran leader ‘in Britain’

World

AFP
January 27, 2019

LAGOS: A pro-Biafran leader on trial for treason in Nigeria on Saturday said he was in Britain, after skipping bail, disappearing for more than a year and re-emerging in Israel.

Nnamdi Kanu, who heads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, wrote on Twitter: “I am back in the UK to continue our excellent work to liberate #Biafra from the pit of darkness, Nigeria.”

The former London estate agent was seen standing in the dark outside Leeds Bradford Airport in northern England, wearing a winter overcoat and jumper.

The photograph was undated but is understood to have been taken in the last few days.

The same Twitter account — @MaziNnamdiKanu — has been used since he announced his re-emergence in Israel in October last year. Britain’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “We provided assistance to a British man in Israel. “Due to our obligations under the Data Protection Act we are unable to go into any more detail.” Kanu, who also runs the outlawed Radio Biafra, believes the Igbo people who dominate southeast Nigeria are a lost tribe of Israel and Biafra is the promised land.

