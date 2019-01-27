close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Zahid Ch LCCA’s new VP

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) held an EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) here on Saturday under the chairmanship of LRCA chief Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri and elected M Zahid Ch as its new vice president.

The meeting was attended by East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA) president Najaf Hameed Khan, North Zone Cricket Association (NZCA) president Masood Anwer, West Zone Cricket Association (QZCA) president Sardar Noshad Ahmed, EZCA secretary Ahmed Ayaz Khan, WZCA secretary Nawab Mansoor Hayat Khan, EZCA treasurer Maqsood Hussain and WZCA treasurer Mian Aslam.

The general body unanimously decided to remove Raza ul Karim Butt from the post of LRCA vice president and unanimously elected LRCA former interim committee member M Zahid Ch as new vice president LRCA/LCCA. All the general body members wished him best for his future assignments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports