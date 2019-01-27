Zahid Ch LCCA’s new VP

LAHORE: The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) held an EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) here on Saturday under the chairmanship of LRCA chief Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri and elected M Zahid Ch as its new vice president.

The meeting was attended by East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA) president Najaf Hameed Khan, North Zone Cricket Association (NZCA) president Masood Anwer, West Zone Cricket Association (QZCA) president Sardar Noshad Ahmed, EZCA secretary Ahmed Ayaz Khan, WZCA secretary Nawab Mansoor Hayat Khan, EZCA treasurer Maqsood Hussain and WZCA treasurer Mian Aslam.

The general body unanimously decided to remove Raza ul Karim Butt from the post of LRCA vice president and unanimously elected LRCA former interim committee member M Zahid Ch as new vice president LRCA/LCCA. All the general body members wished him best for his future assignments.