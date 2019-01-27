‘Atletico the greatest threat to Barca’s La Liga hopes’

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he views Atletico Madrid as a greater threat to his side winning La Liga this season than Real Madrid.

Atletico, who play Getafe on Saturday, sit five points behind Barca in the table while Real’s stuttering campaign means they are already 10 adrift of the league leaders.

Real have shown signs of a return to form in recent weeks, having won four out of their last five matches, including an impressive victory over Sevilla.

Sevilla sit third, ahead of Real on goal difference, but after playing a game more. “We look more at who is immediately behind us,” Valverde said at a press conference on Saturday. “I value both Atletico and Real Madrid very highly because one is a great team and the other never gives up. But you have to look more at the one that is five points behind.”

Barcelona have made four signings in the January transfer window, their latest move a 75-million-euro ($85.5 million) deal for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will arrive in July. De Jong has said he spoke to both Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Tuchel before making his decision, but not Valverde.

“You cannot talk to a player who has a contract elsewhere and it’s not my way of doing things,” Valverde said. “I have nothing more to say about it.”

Kevin Prince-Boateng has also arrived from Sassuolo and Jeison Murillo from Valencia, each on loan, while Jean-Clair Todibo has agreed to join from Toulouse next summer.