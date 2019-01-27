Mabil’s sister killed in car crash

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Australia’s ex-refugee football international Awer Mabil was hit by tragedy after his sister died in a car crash shortly before he played in Friday’s Asian Cup quarter-final.

Bor Mabil, 19, was killed in the accident in Adelaide just hours before Australia’s 1-0 defeat to hosts UAE, in which Awer Mabil was a second-half substitute. Reports said Awer, 23, was unaware of the tragedy when he took the field. Football Federation Australia said he was receiving support.

“FFA extends its deepest sympathies to Awer, the Mabil family, and Bor’s friends, at this difficult time,” a statement said.

“FFA is providing support to Awer, his team-mates and Socceroos staff in the United Arab Emirates.” Two drivers have been charged over the accident, in which a car carrying Bor Mabil crashed into a fence, according to Australia’s ABC. She reportedly died at the scene. Awer Mabil’s international career has started to take flight at the Asian Cup, where the Denmark-based forward scored two goals and started four of Australia’s five games.