Liu, 13, wins US figure skating crown

LOS ANGELES: Alysa Liu was crowned the youngest American ladies champion ever on Friday night after easily winning the free skate competition at the US Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.

The 13-year-old dynamo skated a solid routine that included two triple axels to finish with a 217.51 total score which put her almost four points ahead of defending champion and runner-up Bradie Tennell. Tennell, who fell during her free skate, finished with 213.59 points and Mariah Bell was third with 212.40 at Little Caesars Arena. Hanna Harrell finished a distant fourth with 203.11.

Liu’s victory was stunning because of her young age. But it was helped along by an unusually high number of Olympians and ex-national champions who either withdrew or decided not to travel to Detroit, including three-time national champ Ashley Wagner, and Olympic bronze medalists Gracie Gold, Karen Chen and Mirai Nagasu.

Despite the victory, Liu is too young to compete in the Worlds because skaters have to be at least 15.

Also, defending champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue grabbed the ice dance lead after Friday’s rhythm dance.

Hubbell and Donohue, whose stunning 2018-19 season includes victories at the ISU Grand Prix Final last month in Vancouver and at Skate America and Skate Canada last October, won the rhythm dance with 84.56 points.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates were second on 82.33, with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker third on 76.77.

The winner will be determined in Saturday night’s free dance final.

Hubbell and Donohue were second in last year’s world championships at Milan after placing fourth in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Hawayek and Baker won the NHK Trophy dance crown in November at Hiroshima, becoming the only other US duo to win an ISU Grand Prix dance title. Chock and Bates were third in last year’s US championships.