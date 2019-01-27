tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club beat Paragon Cricket Club by 23 runs in the friendly Cricket match played in Race Course ground.
Scores: Passion Cricket Club 200. (Adil 56, Hafiz Ibrahim 42, Daniyal 34, Shafay 4/30, Usman 3/33). Paragon Cricket Club 177. (Usman 29, Zubair 22, Kashif 20, Hirosh 3/25, Umer 2/30, Shafaqat 2/32).
