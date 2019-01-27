Schimdhofer wins super-G, Goggia 2nd on return

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer won the weather-delayed women’s super-G World Cup race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday as Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia claimed second on her return from a fractured ankle.

Schmidhofer, the reigning world super-G champion, clocked 1min 19.98sec down the Kandahar course after the start was pushed back an hour and a half by heavy snowfall.

“I am very happy about the win,” beamed Schmidhofer.

“There was a long wait between the course inspection and the start. “The course was perfect — I just hope there won’t be any more snow over night,” she added, with one eye on Sunday’s downhill. Goggia, who won the downhill title in Pyeongchang last year, announced her return from injury in style by finishing just 0.23sec back, while Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was third at 0.45.

“I am really happy, I only came here to test the ankle and I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Goggia, after three months out with injury, who insisted on sitting during post-race interviews to rest her ankle. “Training went well, so I decided to race. “It wasn’t about skiing fast, it was about skiing with a free head.”

Having finished second in Garmisch last year behind US speed queen Lindsey Vonn, who currently has a knee injury, in both downhill races on the Kandahar, Goggia was an early leader before Schmidhofer bettered her.

America’s Mikaela Shiffrin, the super-G and overall World Cup leader, is sitting out this weekend’s races in Garmisch to prepare for the world championships which start in Are, Sweden, on February 5.

Goggia will have another shot at victory on her comeback in Sunday’s downhill, scheduled to start at 1130 local time (1030 GMT), and said she is not thinking about the world championships — yet.

“I am just focused on Sunday’s downhill and taking it one day at a time,” said Goggia, who gave a theatrical bow to her fans with a huge smile on her face after her run.