close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 27, 2019

‘Too early to assess length of Neymar absence’

Sports

AFP
January 27, 2019

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday it was too soon to assess the seriousness of forward Neymar’s foot injury.

The world’s most expensive player left the field in PSG’s French Cup win over Strasbourg on Wednesday due to a problem with his fifth metatarsal which he also fractured last season. The forward missed more than two months of action at the end of the campaign due to the issue. “It’s still to early to decide about Neymar. We’ll follow his progress in the days to come,” Tuchel said.

The recurrence comes three weeks before the French champions play Manchester United in the Champions League. It is also a worry for the Selecao as Brazil host the Copa America between June 14 and July 7. The attacker will miss PSG’s next game as they host Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday looking to regain their 13-point lead at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Lille.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports