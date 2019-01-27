close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
AFP
January 27, 2019

Bordeaux sign Maja

Sports

AFP
January 27, 2019

BORDEAUX: Young forward Josh Maja has joined French side Bordeaux from English third-tier outfit Sunderland, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday. The 20-year-old Englishman, whose contract at the Stadium of Light was due to run out in June, cost Bordeaux four million euros ($4.56 million), according to Sky Sports, and has signed a four-and-a-half year deal.

Maja has enjoyed a breakthrough season in League One, scoring 15 goals in 25 matches.

He continues the trend of promising English players moving abroad, with teenagers Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho impressing in Bundesliga.

