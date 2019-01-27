Asif, Amir recalled for South Africa T20s

ISLAMABAD: Power hitter Asif Ali who was ignored for the one-day series against South Africa has been drafted back in the T20 side for the three-match series against South Africa.

Left arm seamer Mohammad Aamir also completed his return to all formats as he was preferred over Waqas Masood who played just one T20 against New Zealand recently in UAE returning with the creditable figures of 2 for 21.

He has been dropped in favour of Aamir. His was the only change in the Pakistan 15-member squad that won the three-match series against New Zealand 3-0. Waqas exclusion raised questions on the consistency in selection policy and selection committee’s desire to build the future back up.

Asif and Sahibzada Farhan would be joining the one-day team for the T20 series starting from February 1 in Cape Town.

Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are to return back at the completion of one-day series.

Asif had a successful Mzansi Super League in South Africa where he scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of over 180 for the Cape Town Blitz. In a 16-match T20I career, Asif has scored 237 runs at a strike-rate of just under 140.

Farhan has scores of 0, 39 and one in his three T20I innings, but he has scored 452 runs in 22 T20 matches at a strike-rate of under 110.

Chairman Pakistan cricket selectors, Inzamam-ul-Haq, said: “Once again, the selectors have gone ahead with the policy of maintaining consistency and retaining a winning combination. “While our focus is very much on this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, we cannot forget that the ICC T20 World Cup is in Australia in the second half of 2020. So, we need to give as much exposure and experience to our up and coming players as possible, but without compromising on the assignments in hand.”

Squad (in alphabetical order): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, M Amir, M Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari.

Match schedule

1 Feb – 1st T20I, Cape Town

3 Feb – 2nd T20I, Johannesburg

6 Feb – 3rd T20I, Centurion.