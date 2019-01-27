Sharma, Dhawan help India trounce Kiwis

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand: India’s celebrated opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced yet another century stand Saturday to set up an overwhelming 90-run win in the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Sharma put their match-winning effort at Mount Maunganui down to “a great camaraderie” after the pair put on 154 for the first wicket at better than a run-a-ball. The flying start laid the platform for India’s 324 for four before Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic with the ball to roll New Zealand for 234.

Such a clinical demolition, following the equally dominant eight-wicket win in the first match, left New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson frustrated.

It was their 14th century stand from 93 innings as openers together.

Only the now-retired Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21 century stands), Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden (16) and Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (15) have produced more hundred-plus opening partnerships. Although New Zealand were able to match the required run rate through the first half of their innings none of the top order batsmen was able to settle in. When Dhawan was dismissed for 66 and India were one for 154 in the 26th over, New Zealand at the same stage were 146 for five.

Sharma offered a chance with an edge off the first ball of the innings which went to the boundary as New Zealand did not have a first slip.

He faced 96 deliveries for his 87 and hit nine fours and three sixes while Dhawan’s 66 came off 67 balls and included nine fours. Virat Kohli (43) and Ambati Rayudu (47) were unable to lift the run rate above run-a-ball pace with accurate bowling by New Zealand for most of the final 10 overs. It took lusty blows from MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to get the score over 300 when they smacked 35 runs in the last two overs.

Score Board

India

Sharma c Grandhomme b Ferguson 87

S. Dhawan c Latham b Boult 66

V. Kohli c Sodhi b Boult 43

A. Rayudu c&b Ferguson 47

M. Dhoni not out 48

K. Jadhav not out 22

Extras: (lb 1, wd 10) 11

Total: (for 4 wickets; 50 overs) 324

Bowling: Boult 10-1-61-2 (4w), Bracewell 10-0-59-0 (1w), Ferguson 10-0-81-2 (1w), Sodhi 10-0-43-0 (1w), de Grandhomme 8-0-62-0 (2w), Munro 2-0-17-0 (1w)

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Chahal b Kumar 15

C. Munro lbw Chahal 31

K. Williamson b Shami 20

R. Taylor std Dhoni b Jadhav 22

T. Latham lbw Yadav 34

H. Nicholls c Shami b Yadav 28

C. de Grandhomme c Rayudu b Yadav 3

D. Bracewell c Dhawan b Kumar 57

I. Sodhi b Yadav 0

L. Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12

T. Boult not out 10

Extras: (wd 2) 2

Total: (for 10 wickets; 40.2 overs) 234

Bowling: Kumar 7-1-42-2 (1w), Shami 6-0-43-1, Shankar 2-0-17-0 (1w), Chahal 9.2-0-52-2, Jadhav 6-0-35-1, Yadav 10-0-45-4

Toss: India Result: India won by 90 runs. India lead the series 2-0

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL) TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).