Police confirm abducted doctor’s killing

LAHORE : Police on Saturday confirmed the killing of Dr Waseem, who was kidnapped four days back from Gulshan-e-Ravi police limits. The investigators of Lahore police said the suspects threw Dr Waseem's body in a drain after transferring a huge amount from his bank account. The police claimed to have arrested three suspects to be involved in the kidnapping and killing in light of the deceased's phone record. Rescue 1122 continued search operation in the drain to recover the body but failed to find it till late. It will resume operation on Sunday morning.