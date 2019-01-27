close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Police confirm abducted doctor’s killing

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

LAHORE : Police on Saturday confirmed the killing of Dr Waseem, who was kidnapped four days back from Gulshan-e-Ravi police limits. The investigators of Lahore police said the suspects threw Dr Waseem's body in a drain after transferring a huge amount from his bank account. The police claimed to have arrested three suspects to be involved in the kidnapping and killing in light of the deceased's phone record. Rescue 1122 continued search operation in the drain to recover the body but failed to find it till late. It will resume operation on Sunday morning.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore