Police check posts may be abolished in Lahore

LAHORE : Lahore police are mulling over the closure of check-posts by enhancing patrolling of Dolphins and PRUs.

The committee constituted to preset a report on the performance of police check posts has recommended the force deployed at check posts should be transferred to police stations.

Meanwhile, the IG Punjab has issued a letter to all field officers to follow the new SOPs for raids and search operations. He directed the officers to conduct operations after authenticating the information so the human lives could be saved. Strict action will be taken against the negligent officers.

Speeding trailer kills woman: A 35-year-old woman was killed while two persons including a child received injuries in a road accident in Manga Mandi police limits on Saturday.

Police have handed over the body to the deceased’s family and shifted the injured to the hospital. Police said a speeding trailer had hit bikers. As a result, Shazia bibi died on the spot while two others received injuries. Rescue 1122 failed to reach the spot in time over which the victims were shifted to the hospital by locals. Police also could not respond in time which helped trailer driver fleeing the scene.

Report of abuse of minor submitted: Bahawalpur DPO Ameer Taimur has submitted the initial report of an incident of abuse of a five-year girl at Ahmadpur Sharqia to Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi.

The IG had directed the Bahawalpur DPO to submit a report of the incident.

According to the report, the mother of the girl submitted an application at Derawar police station about the abuse of her daughter. The police registered a case immediately against the accused and arrested both accused. The police team also reached the spot and took the victim child to Khatri Bangla RHC and then to a hospital. She is stable now.

Police have arrested both accused namely Kashif and Basit Ali within a few hours of the incident. Strict legal action is being taken against them.

275 arrested in crackdown: The Cantt Division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 275 criminals and seized arms.

The police seized 23 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, bullets besides more than 04kg Charas and 287 litre liquor.

The police busted two gangs of criminals by arrested their five members. More than Rs350,000 from them.

The police seized more than Rs83,000 from gamblers. Eighteen proclaimed offenders of A&B category and 26 court absconders were arrested.

Ninety-four persons were arrested for doing wheelie, flying kites, firing into the air and violating laws related to marriage ceremonies, price control and loudspeaker use.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 881 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours.

Eleven people died and 974 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of them, 581 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 382 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Condolence: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IG Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir has expressed sorrow on the death of PHP Constable Tahir Mahmood in Bahawalpur. He said all the PHP force felt the grief of the family of late Tahir Mahmood as he was the part of PHP family. On his direction, the Bahawalpur Region SP Patrolling attended the funeral of the constable.