The sugary goodness of candy floss

Memories are defined as the mental capacity or faculty of retaining and reviving facts, events, impressions, etc. or of recalling or recognizing previous experiences and childhood memories are among the ones we recall with a feeling of happiness. Those were the innocent days when small pleasures and surprises made our days special - the ‘good old days’ as we like to think of them. With all the negative things we hear about sugar, not to say anything about the hygienic aspect, many health conscious parents do not allow their children this treat these days.

One such memory is of seeing a vendor selling candy floss, buying the concoction and enjoying its sugary taste while trying to avoid getting the fine ‘threads’ all over our faces as we bit into the fluffy ball or cone, depending on which shape the man was selling. We know that candy floss is a form of spun sugar with small amounts of either flavouring or food colouring often being added. It is made by heating and liquefying sugar and spinning it out through minute holes. It re-solidifies in minutely thin strands of what is known as ‘sugar glass.’

As children we knew the concoction in Urdu as ‘Budia kay baal’ (old woman’s hair) for some reason – maybe because the white candy floss looks like a head of white hair! This moniker is enough to put us off now that we are adults but as children it was something that made us laugh merrily.

The man in the picture said he was educated but could not get a job so he was earning a living by selling the candy floss. “I’m also a good cook,’ he said, “so if you know anyone who needs a cook,” but sad to say I did not take him up on that as in these days of uncertainty you have to be extra careful of who to recommend. I did buy some candy floss though and enjoyed it as much as I did as a child!