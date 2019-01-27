Aspiring singers impress audience

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council on Saturday evening held a signing talent hunt in which general public took immense interest and enthusiastically performed.

The talent hunt titled “Alhamra Live” proved truly fruitful as lots of people took part in it and some of the singers from among the general public had outstandingly blessed voice which was enjoyed by the audience.

All singing aspirants who sang got lots of appreciation from the audience and Alhamra’s authorities, who noted down their names for the upcoming musical programmes of Alhamra in which they would be given an opportunity to perform.

A singer from among the audience opened the evening with famous song ‘Zamanay Ke Andaz Badlay Gaye”. Then some more songs were sung by different singers. Among the vocalists, a boy, Awais Aslam, spellbound the audience by singing a song, supported by live orchestra. The performance received a loud applause. Another singer, Imran Jaffri, sang two songs which decorated the evening with some fine melodies.

The lively talent hunt show “Alhamra Live” at Lahore Art Council, The Mall, was a super charm for amateur singers who gave their performances while singing to a live orchestra.

The evening turned the Alhamra into an exciting and boomed place as one could see scores of people adoring music while sitting in chairs in the open air.

Alhamra Art Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “We are trying to give people a quality entertainment because today’s stressful life needed more relaxation than ever. Alhamra arranged this evening so that people of Lahore can have a good time here with their families, and the hidden talent could be promoted.

PHC trains doctors: Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 19 pathologists, 11 dental surgeons and 24 technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week.

The trained doctors and technicians belonged to Sialkot and Sheikhpura districts. They were trained on their respective MSDS in separate sessions. The training was about the continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping of patients, facility management and safety, infection control, and effective arrangements for waste disposal.

Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Muhammad Basharat Javed were the trainers.

Mini budget flayed: Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said the mini budget presented by the government will not benefit the ordinary citizens.

Poor economic policies of the government are worsening the living conditions of the common man with every passing day, he alleged.

Addressing his party members at BPP’s central secretariat here, Jawad Ahmad said the mini budget was a step to appease the corporate sector while the poor consumers had been burdened.

PU moot on Monday: Punjab University’s Department of Mathematics will organise a five-day first international conference on ‘Gravitation and Cosmology’ from January 27.

In this regard an inaugural ceremony will be held on Monday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest of the occasion. Scientists from different countries including Pakistan will participate.

Alhamra canteen contract awarded: The annual contract of Alhamra Cultural Complex's canteen has been awarded for the amount of Rs 845,000.

The contract tender was advertised in all national newspapers and three parties took part in the bidding process. A contender, Jamshaid Ghori, got the contract. Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan directed the contractor to show compliance with the Alhamra's terms and conditions and ensure quality and hygiene at the canteen.