Health reforms underway: Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has accorded top priority to the improvement of the public health facilities and the process of reforms in the health sector has been started.

Talking to different delegations which called on him at CM office here on Saturday, he said the government would ensure best health facilities in the hospitals as it was right of all patients. He said every possible measure would be taken to provide standardised medical facilities at the public hospitals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said a road map had been prepared to provide modern health facilities to the people. “Resources will be provided on priority to improve health facilities, and reforms in the health sector will be ensured to change the conventional health care system,” he added.

He said the health sector reforms programme would have far-reaching effects on the health care system. He said there would be checks and balances for the improvement in the health sector and the public would get benefit of huge amount of funds earmarked for the improvement of the health sector.

The chief minister said the government would also ensure supply of standardised medicines besides best health facilities. The process of the purchase, distribution and sale of medicines would be improved, he added.ax