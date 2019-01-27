close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

Preparations underway for ‘million march’, says JUI-F

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leaders on Saturday said that preparation were being finalised for a ‘million march’ on Islamabad as a foreign agenda won’t be allowed to be imposed in the country.

“We won’t allow any changes in the 18th Amendment,” JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan told a press conference here. Maulan Kifayatullah, Abdul Jalil Jan and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

The JUI-F leaders said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought to power under a conspiracy to fulfil the agenda of foreign powers. “But we will not allow the government to make the country a secular state,” said Maulana Gul Naseeb, adding that the registration of madaris was being cancelled under a conspiracy.

The JUI-F leaders also criticised the policies of the government, saying no relief was given to the masses in the recently announced mini-budget.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar