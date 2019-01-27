Seven PEI staff fired for negligence in duty

KHAR: Focal Person to Prime Minister on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta on Saturday announced the firing of seven employees, found guilty by an inquiry committee of hiding polio refusals in Bajuar tribal district, and said the government would not tolerate any negligence in duty by the staff working under the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI).

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that recently three polio cases were reported from Bajaur district, which had set alarm bells ringing. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mahsud was also preset on the occasion.

Babar Bin Atta said that three employees of the Health Department while four members of the support staff had been fired in light of an inquiry conducted by the deputy commissioner. He said that the sacked employees had been negligent in their duty so they were removed from jobs.

It is first time that Focal Person to Prime Minister on polio visited the erstwhile Fata. Also, first time the government ordered an inquiry into polio programme and punished those found guilty. It sent a serious message to thousands of employees associated with the programme as most of them are hiding refusals from their officials to avoid action against them as convincing parents about polio vaccines is their basic responsibility. Babar said that the sacked employees had failed to inform the high-ups about the number of parents refusing polio vaccination to their children. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to address the reservations of parents about polio vaccination. He said that unlike the past, the district administration was now authorised to take action against those employees whose performance was unsatisfactory.

Babar Bin Atta said that Pakistan was on the verge of eradicating the crippling disease and it could not afford any kind of negligence in this regard. To a question, he added that the deputy commissioner Bajaur had made a demand about the appointment of 2000 permanent vaccinators. The sacked employees included Union Council Communication Support Officer, Social Mobilizer, Union Council Polio Officer, Temporary Tehsil Monitor, Dental Technician, Medical Technician and an EPI Technician.