Hoti warns against undoing 18th Amendment

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Saturday accused the federal government of conspiring against the smaller provinces.

He was addressing a gathering at Gar village to mark the death anniversaries of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, founder of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement, and his son Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

A large number of party leaders and workers from Swabi, Mardan and Buner attended the gathering.

Haider Hoti warned the government against amending the 18th Amendment. He said those working against the provincial autonomy would face tough resistance from the ANP.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the ANP leader said that the country was faced with economic instability and political anarchy.

He said that no hope of any good should be attached to those who had claimed to change the destiny of Pakistan.

Haider Hoti said that his party believed in the philosophy of non-violence and advocated peace and economic prosperity of the people. He said that wars could not resolve issues as conflicts pushed nations towards starvation.