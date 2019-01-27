KP govt signs MoU with Chinese company

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company (GCEI).

Minister for Mineral Development Dr Amjad Ali said the Chinese company would invest billions of dollars in mineral exploration and processing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would generate numerous employment opportunities and produce a variety of value-added products for the international market.

The MoU envisages the establishment of mineral industrial park in Rashakai special economic zone,” said a handout.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rich reserves of precious minerals which were exported in raw form at throwaway prices, depriving the province of revenue of billions of rupees in the past.

After the establishment of mineral industrial park, the potential of the province in mineral resources can be exploited to the maximum level.

GCEI will also make liberal investment in mineral exploration and mining with the application latest technologies, said the communiqué.

4,205 police officials given specialised training: As many as 4205 police officials of various ranks have been given specialised training in 99 different courses conducted so far in the Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management Mardan.

The police officials imparted specialised training on modern lines include 4131 male and 74 female police officials, said a press release.

In the school, police jawans are being trained in mob psychology, negotiation skills, stress management, mob handling and crowd control techniques. A total of 99 courses were conducted in the school so far out of which 4131 male and 74 female police officials from the rank of constable to DSP were trained to handle the mob.

In the year 2015, a total of 765 police, including a woman official, were trained in 17 courses.

Similarly, in the year 2016, a total of 32 courses were arranged in which 1207 male and 46 female police personnel were given specialised training.

Likewise, in the year 2017, a total of 1238 police including 26 female officials were trained in 30 courses. Last year 20 courses were arranged in which 949 police officials have been trained.

NAB initiates inquiry against private medical varsity: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities have initiated an inquiry against the management of Imam Ghazali Medical University for cheating public at large.

On the directions of Peshawar High Court, the NAB KP authorised a probe against the university management misleading the innocent students to pursue medical education in an illegal and unregistered medical college. The institution offered admissions to students for five years and charged huge fees not only causing financial loss to parents but also jeopardised the future of students.

A press release from the NAB advised the affectees to approach the office of the director general, NAB KP, in Phase-V, Hayatabad, for registering their complaints along with proofs of payments and other documentary evidences to investigation officer by February 11.