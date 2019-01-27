Khwaja brothers’ physical remand extended till Feb 2

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique by February 2 in the Paragon Housing scam case.

The NAB officials produced both the accused before the court amid tight security. As the remand proceedings commenced, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that investigations in the case were halted as Saad spent the last week in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly. He implored the court to extend the physical remand of the accused.

The counsel of the Khwaja brothers opposed the NAB plea, arguing that it was the fifth time that the NAB has sought extension in the remand with the same excuse. He said his clients were asked to furnish details of their bank accounts on August 3, which were provided to the NAB 10 days later. He reiterated Khawaja brothers have nothing to do with the ownership of the Paragon Housing scheme and received no funds. He implored the court to grant judicial remand instead of physical remand.