Those who made Shahbaz PAC head will regret: Sh Rashid

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, on Saturday termed it a ‘mistake’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan to grant the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif.

“Those who made him the PAC chairman will regret it,” he said. “How can corrupt persons take part of the process of accountability of others?” he added.

Regarding the fake bank accounts case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he asserted that there is more substantial evidence as compared to the corruption cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

He maintained that he would approach the Supreme Court for Shahbaz Sharif being installed as the PAC chairman and called him “more responsible” for corruption.

“Ishaq Dar is an expert of forging documents,” he added. Rashid dismissed reports of agitation by the PML-N, saying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz demonstrated in the past as well, but nothing happened.

The minister said he was certain that PM Khan will bring all those responsible for the Sahiwal incident to book.

“I know Imran Khan, and he is not going to spare anyone involved in the case.” Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the country was at the brink of bankruptcy, but Prime Minister Imran Khan saved it from this ‘catastrophe’.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rashid said PM Khan played a key role in avoiding stern IMF conditions by contracting loans from friendly countries. “China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia extended their helping hand,” he added. “People will be surprised to discover the amount of investment Saudi Arabia is going to make in future”, he underlined. ‘I will keep supporting Imran Khan in all weather,” he stated.

Regarding the circular railway project in Karachi, he said “we have retrieved the land for the project as much as we could and we can reclaim further land if the Sindh government cooperates with us,” he remarked.

He announced that Pakistan Railways will run VIP trains between March 23 and March 30.

Reportedly, he addressed a press conference in Karachi where he asserted that he had told PM Imran Khan that a public gathering was not required in Mianwali. “The government’s responsibility is to deliver,” he said while urging the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to speed up the investigations against the corrupt.