Families flee bombardment in last Syria IS pocket

OMAR OIL FIELD, Syria: As US-backed forces advanced, 22-year-old Dima Qatran buried one of her twin babies, then picked up the other and fled the Islamic State group’s crumbling pocket in eastern Syria.

Clutching her remaining 11-month-old daughter, she joined hundreds escaping the last shreds of the extremist group’s "caliphate" near the Iraqi border.

She fled through the cold desert on foot towards territory held by US-backed fighters, where she boarded a truck to take her to a camp for displaced IS families further north.

"I had twins," Qatran told AFP on Friday, tears streaming down her face, at a pit stop along the way. "I buried one, and the second is dying. She has diarrhoea and keeps vomiting. I can’t bear it. My daughter died of cold and hunger.

"The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are fighting to expel the last IS fighters from a few hamlets in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor."We slept in the street for 11 days after my home was bombed" in Baghouz, a village on the front line, she said. Qatran said she arrived in Baghouz with her husband’s family a year ago after fleeing the town of Albukamal to the west, which was retaken from IS by Russia-backed regime forces in late 2017. The young mother said all she wanted was to be reunited with her husband who works as a cook in Turkey, and claimed to have no affiliation with IS."I’m scared of them," she said. - ‘Just hunger’ - Near the Omar oil field, women and children -- some of whom had faces ravaged by rashes -- descended from the back of a dozen small trucks, caked in dust and visibly exhausted as the SDF allowed a quick break.

A mother dashed down from a vehicle, rushing her two children out of sight to relieve their bladders, while others pleaded for food and drink, saying that with the bombardment and siege, they had not eaten for days.Infants screamed while their mothers did their best to soothe them. For days, hundreds have been fleeing what remains of the so-called "Hajin pocket" east of the Euphrates River, SDF officials said.