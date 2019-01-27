KP Health Dept removes KTH directors on inquiry report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday took action on an inquiry committee and removed Medical Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof Roohul Muqim and Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Afridi from their positions.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan had ordered an inquiry into the matter of an alleged wrong insertion of intravenous canola to a patient at KTH a few months ago.

It later developed complications to the patient. The patient was diabetic and it led to amputation of his right hand.

The committee submitted its report to the government last week. Acting upon the report, the Health Department removed the hospital director and medical director of KTH.

The committee finalised its report, which reveals the significant breaches of academic, professional protocols and SOPs in the KTH after the above mentioned patient's admission and the generally prevailing low quality of medical and nursing care, delays in decision making, behavioural issues and poor clinical as well as administration management of complication of nosocomial origin and the ultimate tragedy outcome in terms of amputation of right hand for the patient and his family.