Joint protest in Frankfurt decries Indian brutalities

FRANKFURT: A joint mega protest demonstration was held outside Indian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, on the occasion of Indian Republic Day.

Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act, 1935, as the governing document of India.

The protest demonstration was jointly organised by the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Brussels, Sikh Federation Germany and Sikh Federation International. People belonging to the Europe-based Indian indigenous communities, Kashmiris, Sikh diaspora and leading human rights activists participated in the event.

The participants raised slogans against Indian brutalities in several occupied regions such as Indian-held Kashmir, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim and Manipur. They branded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Indian security forces as ‘terrorists’.

The participants carried placards inscribed with slogans like: ‘Free Assam’, ‘Free Tripura’, ‘Free Khalistan’, ‘Free Indian Occupied Kashmir’, ‘India Stop Atrocities Over Minorities’, etc. They demanded that the European Union, the United Nations, Amnesty International and other international organisations seriously ponder over grievances of the unarmed and innocent people of these regions and strive for their emancipation from the clutches of the tyrant forces.