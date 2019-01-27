Two bogies of freight train derail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two bogies of a freight train derailed on Saturday a day after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated it.
The train was moving to Lahore from Karachi when the mishap occurred. However no loss of life was reported.The teams arrived at the scene and launched the rescue work to clear the railway track.
LAHORE: Two bogies of a freight train derailed on Saturday a day after Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated it.
The train was moving to Lahore from Karachi when the mishap occurred. However no loss of life was reported.The teams arrived at the scene and launched the rescue work to clear the railway track.