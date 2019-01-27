Preparations underway for ‘million march’: JUI-F leaders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders on Saturday said preparations were being finalised for a ‘million march’ on Islamabad as foreign agenda won’t be allowed to be imposed in the country. “We won’t allow any changes in the 18th Amendment,” JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan told a press conference here.
The JUI-F leaders said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought to power under a conspiracy to fulfil the agenda of foreign powers.
“But we will not allow the government to make the country a secular state,” said Maulana Gul Naseeb, adding that the registration of madaris was being cancelled under a conspiracy.
