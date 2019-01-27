Council for South Punjab province meets

LAHORE: Council for the creation of South Punjab province Chairman Ch Tahir Bashir Cheema held a working lunch for the public representatives of Muzaffargarh district here on Saturday to discuss political and public issues of the people of South Punjab.

According to a handout, Punjab food minister Samiullah Chaudhry, MPA Alam Dar Abbas Qureshi, MPA Sibtain Shah, MPA Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, MPA Sardar Awn Dogar, MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, MPA Nawabzada Gazain Abbasi, MPA Makhdoom Ali Raza and member of CM taskforce Dr Waseem Langhrial were present on the occasion.

The meeting also addressed the questions of the leaders from district Muzaffargarh for the creation of South Punjab province.

Samiullah Chaudhry said for the deprived people of South Punjab this was a historic development and people were blessed to have a leadership like Imran Khan.

Ch Tahir welcomed the guests and said the Secretariat for the South Punjab province would be operational from July with all the authorities to resolve the issues of people of South Punjab. He reiterated his commitment for the creation of South Punjab province.