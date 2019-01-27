‘Rulers can’t run country independently’

LAHORE: JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the rulers are running the country on the dictation of international imperialism and they could neither put the nation on road to development nor take decisions independently.

Addressing the concluding session of JI workshop at Mansoorah on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the colonial system installed by the British rulers had been continuing in the country for the last 70 years.

He said the country needed a revolution and a revolutionary and ideological leadership which alone could free it from the clutches of the US and the international imperialism.

Those sitting in the assemblies are only multiplying and looking after their own interests and are least interested in providing basic necessities to the masses or changing the exploitative system, he alleged.