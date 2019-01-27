US calls to ‘stand with freedom’ in Venezuela as EU gives ultimatum

UNITED NATIONS: The United States pressed all nations on Saturday to "stand with the forces of freedom" in Venezuela, encouraged by a tougher European line as Russia stood in the minority in backing embattled leader Nicolas Maduro.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a forceful case at a special session of the United Nations Security Council, where he described Maduro as part of an "illegitimate mafia state" responsible for Venezuela’s economic collapse.

With mounting protests over Venezuela’s crisis in which more than two million have fled shortages of basic food and medicine, Pompeo asked all nations to follow the US in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president.

"Now it is time for every other nation to pick a side. No more delays, no more games. Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem," Pompeo said.

Pompeo denounced Russia and China, which have stood by Maduro, saying that they were motivated not by principle but raw financial interest.

"China and Russia are propping up a failed regime in the hopes of recovering billions of dollars in ill-considered investments and assistance made over the years," Pompeo said.

Russia has denounced the United States for interference and attempted to block the Security Council meeting, but it was voted down with nine of the 15 members agreeing to go forward.

"Venezuela does not pose any threat to peace and security. The intention of the United States is to orchestrate a coup d’etat," said the Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia.

He accused the United States of renewing a long history of imperialism in Latin America, saying that Washington treated it as a "backyard where you can do anything you want."

But Russia managed to block a Security Council statement seen by AFP that would have offered "full support to Guaido and called the National Assembly that he heads "Venezuela’s only democratically elected institution."

President Donald Trump’s recognition of Guaido has enjoyed the support of many, but not all, Latin American powers including Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.