Sudan protesters call for night-time rallies, demos

KHARTOUM: The group spearheading protests against Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir called for night-time rallies across the country on Saturday and new demonstrations over the next few days.

Deadly anti-government protests have rocked the east African country for more than a month. Rallies triggered by a government decision to triple the price of bread swiftly mushroomed into nationwide calls for an end to Bashir’s three decades in power.

Officials say 30 people have died as protests have turned into violent clashes, while rights groups say more than 40 people have been killed including medics and children.

“We are calling on our people across the country to hold demonstrations on Saturday night near their residential areas,” the Sudanese Professionals Association, which is leading the protest campaign, said in a statement.

It said protesters were also called to hold sit-ins in every district square on Sunday, followed by daily demonstrations until Wednesday.

Although the umbrella group of doctors, engineers and teachers remains unknown to many, its calls have brought thousands of protesters onto the streets, including in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman.

Authorities led by the country’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) have cracked down on protesters, opposition leaders, activists and journalists in a bid to prevent the spread of demonstrations.

Bashir, who came to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, has remained steadfast in rejecting calls to resign.

He has blamed the deadly violence on “infiltrators” among the protesters.

While the spark for the first protests on December 19 was the rise of bread prices, anger has been mounting for years over worsening economic hardships and deteriorating living conditions. That ire has now spilt onto the streets as protesters chant their main slogan calling for “freedom, peace, justice”. Bashir has blamed the economic woes on the United States.

Washington lifted its trade embargo on Sudan in October 2017 after two decades of bruising economic punishment, but that failed to revive the country’s financial situation.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, state media reported on Saturday, as protesters called for more nationwide demonstrations against his government. Bashir’s visit to Cairo on Sunday will be his second trip abroad since deadly protests erupted at home on December 19. On Wednesday, he met Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on a trip to the Gulf state.

“President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Cairo on Sunday for a one day visit,” Sudan’s official news agency SUNA reported. “He will hold bilateral talks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and also discuss regional issues that concern the two countries.”