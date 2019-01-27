Junooni FC win Leisure Leagues Season 5

KARACHI: Junooni FC and Glory Days qualified for the Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Championships after finishing first and second respectively in the eight-team Leisure Leagues Season 5 held at Karachi United Football Stadium.

Junooni FC and Glory Days each accumulated 10 points but the former topped the table on the basis of better goal difference. Joga Bonito also collected 10 points but had to settle for third position due to goal difference.

Each of the eight teams played seven matches in the small-sided football league.

North Muslim FC, North Youngs FC, G.A. Lal FC, Orangi Folks, Shah Faisal FC, Qadri Sports and United FC have already qualified for Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Championships, which will be held in April this year. These teams won the other eight-team leagues held earlier at different venues.

The winning teams of Intra-City Championships, which will be held in different cities of the country, will then qualify for the Leisure Leagues National Championship, expected to be held in July.

The winners of Leisure Leagues National Championship will represent Pakistan in the second edition of Socca World Cup, scheduled to be held at Greece in October. Last year, Lahore’s ICAW represented Pakistan at the Socca World Cup in Portugal.