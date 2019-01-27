Burns falls shy of century as Chase strikes for WI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Rory Burns missed out a maiden Test hundred as two bowling changes paid off for the West Indies with England reaching the lunch interval at 134 for two having been set the improbable target of 628 on the fourth day of the first Test at Kensington Oval here on Saturday.

The tourists showed greater appetite for the contest in the morning session in adding 82 runs to their overnight total.

Burns played attractively in getting to 84, the highest score of a young Test career which is just into its fourth match.

But he lost opening partner Keaton Jennings for 14.

Jonny Bairstow joined Burns and the two instinctively attacking players mixed discipline with aggression in a partnership of 49 which took them to the verge of the lunch interval when another bowling change brought a second wicket.

Roston Chase struck with his fifth delivery as Burns left a gap between bat and pad pushing forward to a straight ball which hit the top of off-stump.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st Innings 289 all out (Hetmyer 81; Anderson 5-46, Stokes 4-59)

England 1st Innings 77 all out (Jennings 17; Roach 5-17)

West Indies 2nd Innings

K C Brathwaite lbw b Ali 24

J D Campbell c Jennings b Stokes 33

S D Hope c Jennings b Stokes 3

D M Bravo c Stokes b Ali 1

R L Chase c Stokes b Ali 0

S O Hetmyer c Buttler b Curran 31

†S O Dowrich not out 116

*J O Holder not out 202

Extras (b 1, lb 1, nb 3) 5

Total (6 wickets dec; 103.1 overs) 415

Did not bat: K A J Roach, A S Joseph, S T Gabriel

Fall: 1-52, 2-60, 3-61, 4-61, 5-61, 6-120

Bowling: Anderson 18-4-58-0; Curran 17-1-69-1; Ali 20-3-78-3; Stokes 25-3-81-2 (nb 2); Rashid 9-0-61-0 (nb 1); Root 10-0-37-0; Jennings 4.1-0-29-0

England 2nd Innings

R J Burns b Chase 84

K K Jennings c Holder b Joseph 14

J M Bairstow not out 29

Extras (b 4, nb 1, w 2) 7

Total (2 wickets; 43.5 overs) 134

Yet to bat: *J E Root, B A Stokes, J C Buttler, M M Ali, †B T Foakes , S M Curran, A U Rashid, J M Anderson

Fall: 1-85, 2-134

Bowling: Roach 12-3-48-0; Gabriel 9-2-23-0; Holder 8-4-17-0 (nb 1); Chase 3.5-0-15-1 (w 1); Joseph 10-3-26-1; Campbell 1-0-1-0 (w 1)