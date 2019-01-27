Noel trumps Hirscher in Kitzbuehel slalom

KITZBUEHEL, Austria: France’s Clement Noel followed up on his Wengen win to trump Austrian Marcel Hirscher with a stunning victory in the men’s World Cup slalom here on Saturday.

Clement, who missed out on Olympic bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games by four-hundredths of a second, was second after the first run and held his nerve on the second descent of the Ganslern slope to clock a combined 1min 45.53sec.

It was the towering 21-year-old’s second World Cup victory after his Wengen triumph last weekend and just his third podium. He finished second in Adelboden earlier this month.

Hirscher, ninth after the first run, climbed to second with a storming second run, and finished 0.29sec adrift of Noel.

Another Frenchman, Alexis Pinturault, came third (+0.36), 0.17sec ahead of Norway’s defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen.

In snowy conditions, seven-time overall World Cup winner and current world slalom champion Hirscher, twice a winner in Kitzbuehel, looked to have snatched a third win with his superlative second run.

But in front of a huge crowd that included a cheering Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian bodybuilder/actor-cum-California governor, Noel belied his age and relative inexperience on the circuit down two testing tracks.

The last time a French skier won two consecutive races was in 2011 when double world slalom champion Jean-Baptiste Grange, who tore knee ligaments in Wengen last week, claimed victories in Kitzbuehel and Schladming.

“It feels really, really good,” Noel said, refusing to get carried away. “I don’t like to project myself on the future. I’ll look at what happened today and enjoy that. I was nervous in Wengen in between the two runs,” he added.