Sharma, Dhawan flay New Zealand in second ODI

TAURANGA, New Zealand: India’s celebrated opening pair Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced yet another century stand Saturday to set up an overwhelming 90-run win in the second One-day International against New Zealand.

Sharma put their match-winning effort at Mount Maunganui down to “a great camaraderie” after the pair put on 154 for the first wicket at better than a run-a-ball.

The flying start laid the platform for India’s 324 for four before Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic with the ball to roll New Zealand for 234.

Such a clinical demolition, following the equally dominant eight-wicket win in the first match, left New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson frustrated.

“It’s not so much the losing it’s probably just the way we’re losing,” Williamson said.

“It’s two games in a row now where we haven’t had control at any stage which is the part that is most frustrating.”

Sharma (87) and Dhawan (66) were rarely troubled in their stay at the crease which Sharma described as “a great partnership”.

When Dhawan was dismissed for 66 and India were one for 154 in the 26th over, New Zealand at the same stage were 146 for five.

Sharma offered a chance with an edge off the first ball of the innings which went to the boundary as New Zealand did not have a first slip.

He faced 96 deliveries for his 87 and hit nine fours and three sixes while Dhawan’s 66 came off 67 balls and included nine fours.

Virat Kohli (43) and Ambati Rayudu (47) were unable to lift the run rate above run-a-ball pace with accurate bowling by New Zealand for most of the final 10 overs.

It took lusty blows from MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to get the score over 300.

While New Zealand scored freely in reply they lost wickets regularly.

Williamson was bowled by Shami for 20.

After Ross Taylor was stumped for 33, Kuldeep Yadav began to work his magic.

He removed Tom Latham for 34 and Colin De Grandhomme for three before claiming the wickets of Henry Nicholls (28) and Ish Sochi (nought) with successive balls to finish with four for 45 to go with his four for 39 in the first match.

Score Board

India won toss

India

R Sharma c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 87

S Dhawan c Latham b Boult 66

*V Kohli c Sodhi b Boult 43

A Rayudu c&b Ferguson 47

†M Dhoni not out 48

K Jadhav not out 22

Extras (lb 1, wd 10) 11

Total (4 wickets; 50 overs) 324

Fall: 1-154, 2-172, 3-236, 4-271

Bowling: Boult 10-1-61-2 (4 w); Bracewell 10-0-59-0 (1 w); Ferguson 10-0-81-2 (1 w); Sodhi 10-0-43-0 (1 w); de Grandhomme 8-0-62-0 (2 w); Munro 2-0-17-0 (1 w)

New Zealand

M Guptill c Chahal b Kumar 15

C Munro lbw Chahal 31

*K Williamson b Shami 20

R Taylor st Dhoni b Jadhav 22

†T Latham lbw Yadav 34

H Nicholls c Shami b Yadav 28

C de Grandhomme c Rayudu b Yadav 3

D Bracewell c Dhawan b Kumar 57

I Sodhi b Yadav 0

L Ferguson c Shankar b Chahal 12

T Boult not out 10

Extras (wd 2) 2

Total (all out; 40.2 overs) 234

Fall: 1-23, 2-51, 3-84, 4-100, 5-136, 6-146, 7-166, 8-166, 9-224, 10-234

Bowling: Kumar 7-1-42-2 (1 w); Shami 6-0-43-1; Shankar 2-0-17-0 (1 w); Chahal 9.2-0-52-2; Jadhav 6-0-35-1; Yadav 10-0-45-4

Result: India won by 90 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma (India)

Umpires: Nigel Llong (England) and Chris Brown (New Zealand). TV umpire: Shaun George (South Africa). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)