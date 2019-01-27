‘Sindh houses most leprosy patients in the country’

Every year, approximately 400 to 500 new cases of leprosy are registered all over Pakistan. In 2018, 413 new leprosy patients were registered, of whom 71 patients, who are 17 per cent of the total registered leprosy patients in the country, had developed deformities.

This was shared at a press briefing organised by the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) at its head office on Saturday in connection with World Leprosy Day 2019 which is to be observed on Sunday (today).

MALC Chief Executive Officer Mervyn Lobo, Director Training Dr Ali Murtaza and Director Human Resources and Administration Savio Pereira spoke at the press briefing. They informed media persons that among all the provinces of the country, Sindh housed the greatest number of lepers in the country.

It was stated that in 2017, there were 194 cases of leprosy in Sindh which accounted for 47 per cent of the total cases in the country.

The speakers explained that in Sindh, the largest number of leprosy patients were present in Karachi, who accounted for almost 50 per cent of the patients in the province and 23 per cent in the country.

The total number of leprosy patients registered so far in the country has been 57,960, the MALC officials said, adding that 91 per cent of the patients were completely cured and led a normal life afterwards. The number of patients under treatment was also gradually decreasing, with the present number standing at 512.

According to Lobo, the situation of leprosy in the country was encouraging as currently the new leprosy cases were less than 1 per cent in every 100,000 people and the disability rate among children was 0 per cent.

World Leprosy Day is observed across the world on the last Sunday of January. This day is commemorated to pledge alliance with people affected by leprosy who were once ostracised by their communities.

The MALC has been working to eliminate leprosy in Pakistan for the last sixty years. Dr Ruth Pfau, one of the founding members of the centre, devoted 57 years of her life for the cause and passed away at the age of 87 in 2017