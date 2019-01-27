close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

KU offers Arabic courses

Karachi

January 27, 2019

The University of Karachi on Friday announced certificate and diploma courses in the Arabic language.

The Arabic department would conduct the certificate and diploma courses and those who are interested in these programs may apply for admissions till January 31, 2019. The admission forms would be received and submitted on the First Floor, Islamic Studies Block, Department of Arabic, KU.

