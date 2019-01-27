KU offers Arabic courses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The University of Karachi on Friday announced certificate and diploma courses in the Arabic language.
The Arabic department would conduct the certificate and diploma courses and those who are interested in these programs may apply for admissions till January 31, 2019. The admission forms would be received and submitted on the First Floor, Islamic Studies Block, Department of Arabic, KU.
