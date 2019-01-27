close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

SJA team witnesses SWAT commandos’ mock show

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

A 38-member Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA) delegation on Friday during their visit to various sections of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters lauded the efforts for establishing a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in the Sindh Police to enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Ahmed briefed the delegation about the adopted measures to set up a SWAT team and about the issuance of an ISO certificate by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to the SSU for maintaining international standards in conducting counter-terrorism operations and for providing foolproof security services to vital installations, national and foreign dignitaries.

Commandant SSU Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum said the commandos, including the female commandos, of SWAT remained alert round the clock as a quick response force to tackle any emergency situation.

He said advanced professional training had been provided to the commandos’ for an effective crackdown against the terrorist.

The delegation also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by the commandos to rush from the headquarters to the emergency spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi