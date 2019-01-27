SJA team witnesses SWAT commandos’ mock show

A 38-member Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA) delegation on Friday during their visit to various sections of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters lauded the efforts for establishing a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in the Sindh Police to enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Ahmed briefed the delegation about the adopted measures to set up a SWAT team and about the issuance of an ISO certificate by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to the SSU for maintaining international standards in conducting counter-terrorism operations and for providing foolproof security services to vital installations, national and foreign dignitaries.

Commandant SSU Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum said the commandos, including the female commandos, of SWAT remained alert round the clock as a quick response force to tackle any emergency situation.

He said advanced professional training had been provided to the commandos’ for an effective crackdown against the terrorist.

The delegation also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by the commandos to rush from the headquarters to the emergency spot.