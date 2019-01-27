­PTM activist sent to jail on judicial remand

The Karachi anti-terrorism courts’ administrative judge on Saturday sent a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist to jail on judicial remand on charges of “provocative” criticism of state institutions during a gathering in Sohrab Goth.

Alamzeb Mehsud was arrested by police from near the Bilawal House on January 22. PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen is among the over 300 people – over a dozen known and the rest unknown - nominated in the FIR.

The prosecution maintained that they used provocative language against the state institutions, such as the army, while addressing a public gathering in Sohrab Goth on January 20 and tried to incite people.

Strict security measures were seen while Mehsud was presented in the court on the expiry of his three-day physical remand in police custody. Several Rangers and police personnel stood guard in and outside the Sindh High Court and a water cannon was also stationed on the premises.

Chinese consulate

The same court also sent three suspects, Hasnain, Nadir Khan and Ali Ahmed, to jail for their alleged involvement in facilitating the Chinese consulate attackers.

August 22 speech case

An anti-terrorism court judge reprimanded on Saturday the prosecution in an August 22 speech case for not producing the witnesses against the accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders.

The ATC-II judge gave remarks during the hearing that if the investigation officer failed to bring witnesses to the next hearing, then he and the prosecution lawyer should be fined and that money should go to the “Dam Fund”.

The date was fixed for recording witness testimonies; however, the hearing got simply adjourned till February 9 after the prosecution failed to bring any witness and excused their unavailability.

Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Shahid Pasha, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and other MQM leaders charged in the case were present during the hearing. They have been accused of facilitating the controversial speech of their party founder Altaf Hussain that was delivered on August 22, 2016.

Hussain in his speech had given incendiary remarks against the state and the country apparently over a media ban on him imposed by the Lahore High Court. It was followed by violence in which a news organisation’s office was ransacked and some vehicles were torched.