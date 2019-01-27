CITY PULSE: Transcending Boundaries

The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ from January 28 to February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jusqu’à la garde

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Jusqu’à la garde’ (Custody) at 6:30pm on January 29. Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and the judge rules in favour of joint custody of their son Julien, who, a hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Panorama of Heritage

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ from January 31 to February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Adab Festival

Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi are holding the first ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ from February 1 to February 3 at the Sindh Governor House. Visit adabfest.com for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Cinéast(e)s

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Cinéast(e)s’ at 6:30pm on February 12. In this documentary, more than 20 female film-makers discuss their profession and the place of women in cinema. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Not to be Missed!

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Samya Arif, Shanzay Subzwari and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled ‘Not to be Missed!’ until January 31. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Dot. Line. Shape.

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Tahira Noreen, Maha Minhaj, Sana Ibrahim, Nahel Fatima and Hassan Shah Gillani’s art exhibition titled ‘Dot. Line. Shape.’ until January 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.