Speakers highlight internal and external transgressions of India

‘Bharat Jahan Koi Nah Sar Utha Kar Chalay’, the Urdu translation of Dr Junaid Ahmed’s book ‘India: An Apartheid State’, was launched on Saturday by the Readers Club, Karachi at a local hotel.

The book launch was attended by Dr Ahmed, Readers Club President Sabuha Khan, a large number of writers, intellectuals and book lovers. The book was briefly introduced by its translator Zeeshan Akhtar before it was discussed by experts of Indo-Pakistan relations.

Vice Admiral (retd) Syed Arifullah Hussaini lauded Dr Ahmed’s efforts to expose the true face of India which, he said, had emerged as an apartheid state as it had been completely dominated by the upper caste of Hindus and fundamentalists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, leading to ever increasing violence against the scheduled caste of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities.

Veteran journalist Mahmood Shaam was of the view that the book highlighted the real face of India where human rights violation had hit its peak. The Indian Army is involved in the extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris, he said, adding that it was high time that the world spoke up against India.

Journalist Nusrat Mirza said Dr Ahmed’s book described many aspects of Indian foreign policy that were based on India’s interference in the affairs of its neighbouring countries. The book also unmasked terrorist approach of Indian policies regarding Kashmir, Sikhs and separatists who were struggling for their freedom, he said. Columnist Agha Masood Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Discussing his book, Dr Ahmed mentioned the never-ending atrocities in India which the upper caste of Hindus had been perpetrating against Dalits, lower caste of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. The ongoing insurgencies would eventually implode the country, the author said.

Dr Ahmed informed the gathering that the book had already been translated in Russian, Chinese, and Arabic and its translation in Hindi and Persian was under way. He termed the economic development of India, which the country had been propagating, a mirage.

The author remarked that western countries supported India due to its erotic culture, large market, anti-Muslim posture and its potential for the containment of Chinese economy. He said he had discussed in his book India’s constant interference in the affairs of its neigbhours, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and others.

The book under discussion is Dr Ahmed’s second book. His first book, ‘Creation of Bangladesh: Myths Exploded’, along with its Urdu version has been highly acclaimed in Pakistan and abroad. The book exposes India’s involvement in the break-up of Pakistan in 1971.

Dr Ahmed is an accomplished academic, researcher and management consultant of the country. Since 1986, he has supervised the completion of several research studies and served as the chairman of the National Management Consultants, the country’s premier management consulting firm.