Speedy justice

All of society is demanding the authorities concerned to bring reforms in the justice system. One of the greatest impediments to quality justice in Pakistan is the slow disposal rate and, subsequently, a large case backlog. This backlog of cases is placing considerable pressure on the system and is hindering people’s access to justice. A strong foundation for the rule of law rests on a court system that is independent, transparent, and effective. Naya Pakistan needs a strong and effective judiciary. The present rulers must realise that timely justice is important for bringing the much-needed change in society. Therefore the need of the hour is to revamp the justice system. Parliamentarians should not waste time in trading barbs in the National Assembly, but pass the desired legislation to ensure that all Pakistanis have access to speedy justice.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad