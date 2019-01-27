Buses in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Countries are moving towards the world of bullet trains and Metros, while Karachi, despite being a commercial hub of Pakistan, doesn’t even have a proper public bus system. Overcrowded buses in poor condition are plying on roads.
The Sindh government has only launched a scant number of buses which run on the select routes. Karachi is a big city, it needs a large number of buses. Not every can afford to travel by a rickshaw or a taxi. The authorities concerned need to pay serious attention to this problem.
Awais Khalique
Karachi
