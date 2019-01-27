close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Buses in Karachi

Newspost

January 27, 2019

Countries are moving towards the world of bullet trains and Metros, while Karachi, despite being a commercial hub of Pakistan, doesn’t even have a proper public bus system. Overcrowded buses in poor condition are plying on roads.

The Sindh government has only launched a scant number of buses which run on the select routes. Karachi is a big city, it needs a large number of buses. Not every can afford to travel by a rickshaw or a taxi. The authorities concerned need to pay serious attention to this problem.

Awais Khalique

Karachi

