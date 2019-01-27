Mind your language

Pakistan’s cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed landed himself in hot waters when he made a racially-charged taunt against South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo. The remarks were caught on the stump mics and seemed to be directed at Phehlukwayo who guided his team from the verge of defeat to victory, levelling the five-match ODI series to 1-1. Sarfraz Ahmed has to be a bit more careful. As a team’s captain, he is representing the entire country. Such racial slurs are against the spirit of the game.

Even though he has apologised and South Africa’s captain, Faf du Plessis, has responded that his team had forgiven Sarfraz; the matter is in the hands of the ICC which will decide Sarfraz’s fate. We can only hope that the ICC will consider the fact that South Africa has forgiven Sarfraz. The lesson learnt from the entire episode is that players should not only avoid making hurtful remarks on field, but they should treat their contemporaries with respect off the field too to ensure the sanctity and spirit of the game.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana